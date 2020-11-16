Marilyn Louise Potter
Mason, MI - Marilyn Louise Potter, age 78, has passed away peacefully while residing in Gainesville, Florida. Marilyn was born on January 5, 1942 in Mason, Michigan to parents Burr and Elizabeth (Thomas) Potter.
Marilyn grew up on her parents cattle farm near Munith and enjoy being active in the local 4H club.
Marilyn was a proud alumni of Michigan State University, where she earned a masters degree in education.
Though she never married nor had children of her own, Marilyn had the honor and pleasure of influencing the lives of many elementary age children during her distinguished 34 years of teaching school.
With her summers free, Marilyn traveled the world with friends and particularly enjoyed Paris and Japan.
Marilyn enjoyed college football, antiques, and estate sales while adding to her various collections.
She is survived by childhood friend and cousin, Janet (Francis) Salyer and cousins Teresa (Salyer) Steele and Brenda (Salyer) Wilkins.
A small graveside service for friends will be held on November 23, 2020 at 11:00 AM, Maple Grove Cemetery in Mason Michigan. The service will be livestream at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes, Mason Facebook for out of town family and friends. Marilyn will be laid to rest next to her parents. On line condolences can also be shared at the funeral homes website www.grbdmason.com https://m.facebook.com/pages/category/Funeral-Service---Cemetery/Gorsline-Runciman-Funeral-Homes-158130417553551/
Livestreaming will start at 11 AM.