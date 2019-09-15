|
Marilyn Marsh (DeVore)
Lansing - 1935-2019
On Thursday, September 5, 2019, Marilyn Joanne Marsh, loving mother, grandmother, sister and aunt, passed away at the age of 84 with her devoted family by her side.
Marilyn was born in June, 1935 to Stephen LeRoy and Nada Vivian DeVore in Lansing, Michigan, where she was raised the youngest of three children. She attended Michigan State University where she met and married Robert Hills. Marilyn later married Bruce Marsh.
Marilyn was a lifelong learner; avid reader; outdoor and nature enthusiast; adventuresome traveler, artist, transcendental philosopher and hopeless romantic. She enjoyed living in the moment and only seemed to make detailed plans while traveling, when she would carefully plan to fill every minute with as many destinations and restaurants as possible.
Marilyn will be remembered for her quick, breathtaking smile and enchanting blue eyes; for her musical voice and irrepressible, warm hearted laughter; for her love of family, and for her adventurous spirit.
Marilyn was preceded in death by parents Stephen and Nada, brother Wayne, former husbands Robert and Bruce, and daughter, Julia Hills.
Marilyn is survived by children: Alan Heiman, Katherine Hills, Carol Jimenez and Robert (Curtis) Hills; Grandchildren: Jen and Jeanie Hills; Mathew, Brian and Nathan Jimenez; and Charles Hills; Sister Barbara Kerr; Niece Terri Kerr; Nephews Andrew Kerr and Stephen DeVore.
A Life Celebration and Memorial will be held in her home state of Michigan on a future date and location to be announced.
