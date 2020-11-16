Marilyn Mooney
Okemos - I. Marilyn Mooney, age 90, of Okemos, MI, passed away at home on November 13, 2020, surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of the late Robert H. Mooney, Jr., who predeceased her in 1979. Marilyn was the loving mother of Bob (Kitty), Tom (Becky), Pat, Dennis (Nanci), Al (Laurie), Mark, Peter, Jeanne, Karen (Bill) Dudley, Kathy (Paul) Anderson, and John (Ann). She leaves 28 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren to cherish the good times they shared. Marilyn was born on August 1, 1930 in Saginaw, MI to Floyd and Claire Holcomb. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, November 21st at 11 a.m. at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. The service will live stream at https://www.elcatholics.org
. The family will receive friends at the church on Friday, November 20th from 4-8 p.m. and one hour prior to the Mass. A Rosary will be prayed Friday at 7 p.m. Memorials may be made to Lansing Catholic High School, 501 Marshall St., Lansing MI 48912 and St. Thomas Aquinas School, 955 Alton Rd., E. Lansing, MI 48823. The family is being served by Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes, East Lansing. View complete obituary and share memories at www.greastlansing.com