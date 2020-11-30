Marilyn Oberlin



This obituary has three parts developed by family members as shown: Part I: Husband Donald, Part II Son Aaron, Part III Daughter Karen (Hodge).



I Marilyn was a devoted wife, loving mother, and doting grandmother. She cultivated close friendships wherever she went. In addition to attending to the needs of her family Marilyn loved to travel in her RV. In retirement she traveled throughout the U.S. (including Alaska), Canada and Mexico. Many of her winters were spent in South Padre Island Texas where she engaged in her favorite pastimes including quilting, boating, and fishing.



Her final three years were spent at Fairview Assisted Living where she received quality care by staff and owners. While Marilyn was there hardly a day went by that she wasn't visited by a family member or friend. She will be fondly remembered and deeply missed.



II Marilyn was a caring and active mother. She worked to support her and Don while he finished school. She then focused on raising the kids after he started his career. When the children became teenagers she again took a job to help gather finances to support college educations. She continued working longer than she wanted but long enough to secure a pension from the State of Michigan. Marilyn supported the adventures of her kids and always made their friends feel welcome. She was a cub scout den mother. When no men would lead a Webelo den she teamed up with a neighbor woman and they led the den. The kids who participated earned every award that was available for Webelos at that time. She was quick to cheerfully provide food, supplies, and assistance to others.



III. Marilyn was born November 21, 1936 in Hamtramck, MI to Bernard and Anne LaBell. She married Donald Oberlin December 15, 1956 and they shared almost 64 wonderful years together, demonstrating love, devotion, and commitment. Together, they raised two children, who survive, with their spouses; Aaron (Esther) Oberlin and Karen (Jeff) Hodge. They have four fantastic grandchildren Jacob (Tina Nguyen) and David (Jennifer) Oberlin with great grandbaby due next month, and Andy and Emily Hodge. Marilyn truly enjoyed spoiling all of her family and friends with her fabulous cooking, quilting and other projects. She and Don took their children and grandchildren camping, fishing, on innumerable outings, and were able to share a number of travel adventures with them. While she was kind and giving, she was also a tough survivor and I am grateful for all that she taught me. I am so lucky to have had her as my mom and I will miss her greatly.



Services are scheduled for Saturday, December 5, 2020 with visitation at 10:00am and service at 11:00am. Arrangements have been entrusted to Daniels Funeral Home in Nashville, MI. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Heartland Hospice, 865 Cedar St., Mason, MI 48854. The staff at Heartland provided excellent and compassionate care to Marilyn and her family in her final months.









