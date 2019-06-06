|
Marilyn Parker Baumgras
Laingsburg - Marilyn Parker Baumgras, age 90 of Laingsburg passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at McLaren Greater Lansing. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, 203 East First North Street, Laingsburg, Michigan. Pastor Brian West will officiate the service. The family will receive friends from 5-8:00 PM on Friday, June 7, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will take place at 11:00 AM on Monday, June 10, 2019 at Fort Custer National Cemetery in Augusta, Michigan.
Donations can be made to Shiawassee County 4-H, 701 S. Norton St., Corunna, Michigan 48817 in her memory.
Online condolences may be sent to www.watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on June 6, 2019