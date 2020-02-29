|
Marilyn "Marty" Pheatt Born
E. Lansing - Marty, 89, passed away peacefully on 2/25/20 surrounded by her children. She was born on 7/28/1930 in Hollywood, CA, raised in Toledo, OH and resided in East Lansing. She was the daughter of Mary Ermina Pheatt and James Irving Mitchell, and when her mother remarried, Martin George Smith adopted her.
Married to Jack Born for 25 years, she was a member of the Junior League and Kappa Kappa Gamma. She leaves behind three children, Bob (Debbie) Born, Jennie Born and Judy (Peter) Westers, and seven grandchildren: Rob, Kate, Jack and Marshall Born, and Silas, Koby and Abbie Westers; and two sisters-in-law: Jane Smith and Barb Glendening, plus beloved nieces and nephews.
Marty worked as a travel agent, in retail at Jacobson's and was an avid antique collector. She will be remembered for her wit, creativity, card playing abilities, and great friendships.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Marty Born to The Junior League of Lansing Endowment Fund.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Feb. 29 to Mar. 2, 2020