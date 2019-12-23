Services
Burkhead-Green Funeral Home - Charlotte
206 W. Lawrence Ave.
Charlotte, MI 48813
(517) 543-3160
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Catholic Community of St. Jude
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Catholic Community of St. Jude
1929 - 2019
Marilyn Thimmig Obituary
Marilyn Thimmig

DeWitt - Marilyn M. Thimmig, age 90, of DeWitt, was born into eternal life Friday, December 20, 2019. She was born November 20, 1929, in Ft. Wayne, Indiana. Marilyn was a devout Catholic and a pillar of faith. She gave to her community in many ways. She volunteered over 50 years at St. Lawerence/Sparrow Hospital. Marilyn was a dedicated member of the Catholic Community of St. Jude.

Marilyn is preceded in death by her husband, Robert F. Thimmig, M.D.; grandson, Timothy Sullivan; and brother, Donald Briggeman.

Surviving are her eight children: Stephen (Mary), Mark (Rebecca), Paul (Amy), John (Diana), Michael, Mary Patricia Sullivan (Paul), David (Karen), and Anne Marie Kastenholz (David); 23 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; and loving sister, Carole Bickimer.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at 11 A.M. at the Catholic Community of St. Jude with Rev. Fr. Dwight Ezop celebrating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the Mass at the church. Interment will take place at DeWitt Cemetery.

Those desiring, may make contributions in Marilyn's honor to the Catholic Community of St. Jude, 801 N. Bridge St. DeWitt, MI 48820 or Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Ave., 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001

The family is being served by the Burkhead-Green-Kilgo Funeral Home.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2019
