Services
Peters & Murray Funeral Home
301 E Jefferson St
Grand Ledge, MI 48837
(517) 627-2147
Resources
More Obituaries for Marion Heider
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marion D. Kennedy Heider


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marion D. Kennedy Heider Obituary
Marion D. Kennedy Heider

Grand Ledge - Marion Danks Kennedy-Heider, 85, of Grand Ledge, MI, passed away April 13, 2019 In Lansing, MI. She was born June 24, 1933 in Jersey City, New Jersey, daughter to Harry Danks and Mabel (Hicks) Kennedy. Marion was a retired Senior Case Worker for the Friend of the Court of Ingham County; an avid reader that enjoyed her book club; also enjoyed working out at the YMCA, knitting, gardening, and her time wintering in Florida. She was a devoted mother and grandmother.

Marion is survived by her husband of 26 years, Donald Heider. Her sons Evan and John Call, her daughters Claire Call and Tracey Iaizzi (grandson Adam Iaizzi, his wife Vanessa Calaban, and grandson Raymond Iaizzi), and step son Scott Heider, step daughter Linda (Anthony) Ganzon; 6 additional grandchildren, 1 great granddaughter, and sister Mary (Ernest) Wagner and their 3 children.

Honoring Marion's wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration memorial will be planned in Michigan this summer. Please consider making a donation to Friends of the Grand Ledge Public Library https://grandledge.lib.mi.us/friends-of-the-library/ or the . The family has entrusted arrangements to Peters & Murray Funeral Home, Grand Ledge. www.petersandmurrayfuneralhome.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Apr. 18 to Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now