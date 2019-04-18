|
Marion D. Kennedy Heider
Grand Ledge - Marion Danks Kennedy-Heider, 85, of Grand Ledge, MI, passed away April 13, 2019 In Lansing, MI. She was born June 24, 1933 in Jersey City, New Jersey, daughter to Harry Danks and Mabel (Hicks) Kennedy. Marion was a retired Senior Case Worker for the Friend of the Court of Ingham County; an avid reader that enjoyed her book club; also enjoyed working out at the YMCA, knitting, gardening, and her time wintering in Florida. She was a devoted mother and grandmother.
Marion is survived by her husband of 26 years, Donald Heider. Her sons Evan and John Call, her daughters Claire Call and Tracey Iaizzi (grandson Adam Iaizzi, his wife Vanessa Calaban, and grandson Raymond Iaizzi), and step son Scott Heider, step daughter Linda (Anthony) Ganzon; 6 additional grandchildren, 1 great granddaughter, and sister Mary (Ernest) Wagner and their 3 children.
Honoring Marion's wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration memorial will be planned in Michigan this summer. Please consider making a donation to Friends of the Grand Ledge Public Library https://grandledge.lib.mi.us/friends-of-the-library/ or the . The family has entrusted arrangements to Peters & Murray Funeral Home, Grand Ledge. www.petersandmurrayfuneralhome.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Apr. 18 to Apr. 21, 2019