|
|
Marion E. Holy (Brail, Evans)
Leslie, formerly Pleasant Lake - Age 84, of Leslie, formerly of Pleasant Lake, passed away at home on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, under the loving care of her family and the wonderful staff of McLaren Hospice. She is survived by her beloved family of four children, Greg (Bev) Evans, Debbie (Sam) Steadman, Norman (Mel) Evans and Jacque Spooner; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Jim Holy, and Jack Brail; sisters and brothers-in-law, Gladys (Roy) Jacklin, Jerry (Deane) Gundersen and Jacque (Jack) Van Zandt. Marion was a full-time school bus driver for 28 years with Leslie Schools and for another 13 years drove as a substitute and also trained new drivers. She was a member of the Loomis Park Baptist Church, 2301 N. Elm Ave., Jackson, MI 49201, where services will be held Monday, May 20, 2019, at 11:00 am with Pastor Rich Zawadzki officiating. Interment at Woodlawn Cemetery in Leslie. Visitation will be held at Arthur-Day Funeral Home, 820 Fifth St, Michigan Center, MI 49254 on Sunday from 2 to 4 pm and 6 to 8 pm and at the church on Monday beginning at 10 am. For those who wish, contributions in Marion's memory to her church would be appreciated.
Published in Lansing State Journal on May 19, 2019