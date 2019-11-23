|
|
Marion E. "Tootie" Hoskins
Lansing - Marion Edna "Tootie" Hoskins left this earth to join her husband Marvin, of 57 years, on November 22, 2019 after a separation of over 20 years. She was 99 years old.
Marion was born in Lansing, MI on November 21, 1920 to Hugh and Matilda Angell. While growing up in the country, she attended Grovenburg Church and Country School, moving on to Walter French and then graduating from Eastern High School in 1938.
Marion and Marv were married March 28, 1942. She was working as a hairdresser in Mason when she had her first daughter, Linda Sue, followed four years later with a second daughter, Jill Elaine. As her family was growing, she decided to stay at home, occasionally volunteering with the elections which she would do throughout her life. Later she worked for Arbaugh's Department Store in downtown Lansing but most of us remember her smiling face at the MSU Bookstore in the 1980's.
Besides her family, she loved square dancing with Marv and their friends. She was also devoted to her church, Christ United Methodist Church, and loved to sing in the choir. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, knitting, reading and crossword puzzles. Later in life she took pleasure in making hats for newborns at Sparrow Hospital. She loved spending time with her friends at Sam Corey Senior Center.
Marion was preceded in death by her parents, her beloved husband and her sister (Phyllis Battin/Pee Wee). She is survived by her daughters: Linda (Bill) Diamond and Jill Graves, her grandchildren: Shelli (Rob) Riley, Debbie (Duane) Yerks, Teri (Matt) Lohone, Andy Diamond, Lisa (Ray) Arnold and Darryl Diamond, 11 great grandchildren and 2 great, great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at Estes-Leadley Funeral Home Holt/ Delhi Chapel, in Holt, from 6-8pm on Monday, November 25, 2019. Funeral services will be held at Holt Methodist Church in Holt at 11:00am on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 with visitation an hour prior.
Donations can be made in lieu of flowers to Hospice of Lansing or the Greater Lansing Food Bank in her name.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2019