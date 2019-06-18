|
|
Marion L. Rens
East Lansing - Born November 5, 1928, passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019 after a long battle with Dementia. She is preceded by her husband LaVerne L. Rens, and her daughters; Gail and Susan. Surviving is her daughter Terrie (Richard) McCloy, her granddaughters: Mary (Orlando) and Shannon (Craig), her grandsons: Jim (Ann) and Jason (Shelly), a sister Claudia (Bob) Pelfrey and many other family and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 7:00PM at the Palmer Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Homes, Delta Chapel with Deacon Phil Guyeskey of St. Gerard Catholic Church officiating. The family will receive friends beginning at 6:00PM. Condolences can be made at www.palmerbush.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on June 18, 2019