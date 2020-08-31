Marion Maxine Carpenter
Lansing - There are always different memories that one cherishes for a lifetime. As the matriarch of the family, Marion Maxine Carpenter was the foundation that brought family together all while creating lifetime memories. A product of the Great Depression, Marion and her six siblings grew up with very little. Through it all, she learned to value gardening, harvesting, canning and most importantly, family around the dinner table-every day, always at the same time. She cherished family above all else and was known to include those she loved at her table often. Never fond of restaurants, Marion thrived in the kitchen developing her passion for cooking. She was known for her homemade noodles-with just about anything, sauerkraut and sausage and the most delicious chocolate pie! Marion learned the importance of saving to have what was needed and passed these lessons on to her children always paying cash for all of life's necessities and repairing anything she could over buying something new. She loved any color, so long as it was red and she filled her days with music. The Wabash Cannonball, Please Release Me and Your Cheatin' Heart compelled her to join in song and dance as she filled each day with endless joy. When she wanted to break the silence, practical jokes were her favorite. Whether it was a snapping spoon, an ice cube with a fly in it, a bending knife, or a glass that leaked, nothing stopped Marion from providing a practical joke! Her contagious laugh, bright smile, and warmest heart brought joy to everyone who knew her. Born on May 10, 1922, Marion was a generous and caring woman who committed her life to her family. Marion is preceded in death by her parents Myron and Flossie Voshell; husbands Walter Peterman and Roy Carpenter; children Lewis and Mary Peterman, and Beverly Ries; granddaughters Cindy and Kelly Ries; brothers Martin, Harley and Melvin; sisters Hazel Kissee, Fern Kaider, and Berniece Aksamit. She is survived by her daughters Sharon Olson, Deborah Decker and Patty Peterman; grandchildren, Bob Ries, Julie Chunn, Kristina (Mike) Robinette, Daniel (Angela) McFall, Bobbie Jo (Rick) Dean, and Tim Fast; great-grandchildren, Keri Ries, Dennis (Kirstie) Ries, Casey Chunn, Kayla (Kris) Rowe, Megan McFall, Tim Entz, Julia McFall, Rick Dean, Jenny Dean and eight great-great grandchildren all of whom ask that you join her as she keeps on dancing. The family of Marion Carpenter will welcome guests on Thursday, September 3 at 1pm at Deepdale Memorial Gardens, 4108 Old Lansing Rd., Lansing, MI. Those desiring may make contributions to Heartland Hospice Memorial Fund, 336 N. Summit St., PO Box 10086, Toledo, OH 43699-0086. Online condolences at: www.grlansing.com