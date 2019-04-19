|
|
Marjorie Ann Gliozzo
- - Marjorie Ann Gliozzo was born Marjorie Muir on March 3, 1932, in Swissvale, Pennsylvania, to the late Alexander and Mary Muir and grew up in Jamestown, NY.
From an early age, Marge excelled in art, especially sketching and drawing as well as sewing and crafts. As a teenager she made her own clothes, translating this passion into magnificent Halloween costumes and pop-up scrapbooks for her daughters and granddaughters. She often remarked that some of her best memories were of doing crafts with her two girls as a young mother, and she leveraged this creativity into photography in later life. She embraced technology -- frequently being the first in the family to adopt the latest gadget, including the Kindle, iPad, and iPhone -- to better communicate with friends and family. She was one of the first "Grandmas" on Facebook and also quickly mastered how to text and Skype - way before it became the norm. In particular, Marge enjoyed attending MSU Grandparents Weekend with her two granddaughters in 2009, serving as the subject of a blog and newsletter on her life.
A bout with rheumatic fever as a child may have limited her physical activity but didn't compromise her sense of adventure. Marjorie was an accomplished traveler, and served as a leader in the "Experiment in International Living" spending time in Spain, Mexico, and Latin America with various groups. It was on the Ship Irpinia in 1960, where she was leading a group of students to Spain, that she met her future husband, Charles "Chuck" Gliozzo, who was bringing a group of students to Italy. Far from being a luxury cruise, the ship still proved to be the "Love Boat" as Marjorie and Chuck were happily married for 56 years starting in 1962. They moved to East Lansing in 1968, raising two daughters, Christine and Kim.
Marjorie taught her family kindness, humility, a love of animals (especially cats), which fork to use, and high standards. She was proof that a quiet voice could still leave a giant footprint. Marge never sought the spotlight and was happiest when supporting her friends and family with wisdom, humor, and quiet acts of kindness. She had a sixth sense when someone was feeling bad and was always available to lend a compassionate ear.
As a former English and Spanish teacher, Marge was known for her keen eye for proofreading and frequently served as a one-woman "grammar hotline" for her family. In her later years, she taught English as a second language to international students in the Haslett and Okemos school systems.
As part of this program, Marge taught hundreds of students how to speak English and assimilate into American life. Affectionately known as "Mrs. Marge," her only regret was her deep-seated belief that the only photos her students possessed of her were those of her dressed in the witch costume she donned for annual Halloween festivities.
Marjorie picked up her lifelong love of baseball as a fan of the Pittsburgh Pirates from her father, later transferring her allegiance to the Detroit Tigers. She enjoyed a friendly rivalry with her son-in-law, a diehard Boston Red Sox fan, and was known to send pictures of a "broom" when the Tigers trounced the Red Sox.
Marjorie graduated from Jamestown High School in 1950 and enjoyed reconnecting with many former classmates at her 50th reunion. A graduate of Grove City College, she also earned a Master's Degree in the Art of Teaching Spanish from Columbia University and spent a summer living in Mexico City while attending the National Autonomous University. Building on her language skills, Marge taught Spanish at Kenmore High School in Buffalo, New York, as well as English and Spanish at East Lansing High School in the 80s. Within the community, Marge was an active member of HELO, the Okemos Child Study Group, and the MSU Community Club.
The family would like to thank Marjorie's friends who were very generous with their time in visiting her. The family also is grateful to Riverwind and the devoted caregivers there.In particular, the family would like to recognize two angels, Ardith Lee, and Allison Gonser, who redefined what a caregiver is by the level of love and care they provided to Marge in her last years.
Marjorie is survived by her husband, Charles Gliozzo, her brother, James Muir and his wife Kay of Austin, TX; nieces Molly and Martha Muir (Ruben Teran) of Cedar Park and Austin, Texas; as well as daughters, Christine Gliozzo Washburn (Mark Washburn) of Sudbury, MA; Kim Gliozzo Struik (Hendrik Struik) of Libertyville, IL, and two granddaughters, Gabrielle Struik and Samantha Washburn. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to AgeAlive at http://www.agealive.org/donate.html.
The family will hold a Celebration of Life reception to honor Marge in the next couple of months.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2019