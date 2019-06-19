|
|
Marjorie Bell Beckwith
Lansing - Went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at the age of 95. Born September 25, 1923 to Rev. Richard Boyd Johnson and Catherine (Caughey) Johnson in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. She graduated from Peabody High School in Pittsburgh and Lake Erie College for Women in Painesville, Ohio where she received her BA in Home Economics. She married Choral R. Potter on July 8, 1944 in Pittsburgh and moved to Lansing in 1945. She was an active member of First Baptist Church for 9 years, then joined South Baptist in 1955 where she faithfully taught Sunday School, sang in the choir, and was a life deaconess. She was a member of the Ladies Thursday Afternoon Bible Study. She was preceded in death by her husband, Choral Potter who passed October 14, 1980. She married Harlen E. Pennington on December 8, 1984 and he preceded her in death on October 25, 2002. She married Robert Beckwith on April 2, 2005 and he preceded her in death on December 22, 2018. Also preceding her in death was her son, Russell Potter on February 16, 2008; her brother, Kirk (Janet) Johnson and her parents.
Surviving are her sons, George (Tanda Reynolds) Potter of Jackson, MI, Thomas (Tammy) Potter of Trenton, GA; daughter-in-law, Connie Potter; step-children, Norman (Chris) Beckwith, Sarah Pease, Roy (Terri) Beckwith, Kathy Jones, Roberta (John) Smith; grandchildren, Lorie (Jesse) DiMango, Brent (Michelle) Potter, Andrew (Melissa) Potter, Steven (Angela) Potter, Joel (Erin) Potter, Erin (Chris) Hildebrand, Sara (Barry) Harmon, Amanda (James) Clark, Erin (Peter) Faile, Ryan (Sarah) Potter as well as many great-grandchildren, step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 21, 2019 at Skinner Funeral Home, Lansing Chapel. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Thursday from 3-7pm and on Friday one hour prior to the service. The family would like to give a special thanks to the entire staff at Bickford of West Lansing for their endless support and special care throughout Marjorie's stay. For those desiring, memorial contributions may be made to Compassus Hospice or the in Marjorie's name. To share memories and condolences please visit www.SkinnerFuneralHomes.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on June 19, 2019