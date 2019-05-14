|
|
Marjorie Brainerd
Naples, FL - It is with heartbreaking sadness and a profound sense of gratitude that the children of Marjorie Brainerd announce her passing on April 20th, 2019. Preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Richard Brainerd, she is survived by her three children, Richard Ladd Brainerd (Jeanette); Martha Klomparens (Richard) and Marsha Miller (Charles) as well as her beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren. In one of her final moments at home, she said that she had lived a great life and that she was so happy that we were a part of it. In our hearts and memories, we will always celebrate and honor being a part of her life.
She completed a business degree at MSU while the love of her life served in WW II. The letters she saved were among the many gifts shared during her transition from this life. In them, is a portrait of a remarkable young woman. She put her degree to use as an administrative assistant for Bath Community Schools until her retirement and made good on the promises made in those letters: Marrying, starting a family, and playing lots of golf. Together, they built a cabin in Northern Michigan where generations of family would enjoy long summer days. The cabin also served as a first retirement home for the couple before they left full time for Naples, Florida in 2000.
Her family will celebrate her life as we gather this summer at the lake. If so inclined, in memory of her life, she would appreciate any contributions to organizations that promote literacy or Hospice.
Published in Lansing State Journal on May 14, 2019