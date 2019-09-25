|
Marjorie I. Cowan
Chesaning - Marjorie I. Cowan of Chesaning, age 98, died Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at Masonic Pathways in Alma.
Marjorie was born November 1, 1920, in Flint to the late Peter "Tom" and Pearl (Rolfe) Volkmer. She was a resident of Chesaning, St. Johns, Grand Haven, Traverse City and moved back to Chesaning in 2009. She was united in marriage to Stanley J. Cowan in 1947 in Brewton, AL. He preceded her in death in 1976. She and her husband owned Stan Cowan Mercury, Inc in St. Johns for 15 years than was the hostess at the Wheel In Restaurant in St. Johns. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, a life member of the Traverse Bay Area Order of Eastern Star Chapter #147 and the Red Hat Society. She enjoyed playing bingo, dancing, going to the casino and traveling.
Surviving are: sons: Dean McCalpin of Chesaning, Mark (Darlys) Cowan of St. Johns; grandchildren: Christy (Steven) Roth of Kalamazoo, Matthew (Andrea) McCalpin of FL, Todd (Jill) Cowan of Spring Lake, Mason Cowan of St. Johns, Lindy Cowan (fiancé José Klien) of Lansing; great-granddaughter, Evelyn Roth of Kalamazoo; many nieces, nephews and other relatives. She was also preceded in death by a son, Van P. Cowan; and a sister, Ruth Hankins.
Rev. Tim Wojcik will officiate her funeral service at Noon Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at Misiuk Funeral Home in Chesaning. Burial to follow in Wildwood Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 3-8 p.m. and Friday from 11 a.m. until time. Memorial contributions may be made to Masonic Pathways of Alma, MI. You may light a memorial candle or share a memory at misiukfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Sept. 25, 2019