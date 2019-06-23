Services
Estes-Leadley Funeral Homes Holt-Delhi Chapel
2121 Cedar St
Holt, MI 48842
(517) 694-2631
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church of Holt
2021 N. Aurelius Rd
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church of Holt
2021 N. Aurelius Rd.
View Map
Marjorie I. Duling


Holt - Age 91, passed away June 19, 2019. She was born June 28, 1927, in Holt, to Braton and Laura (Hayhurst) Spalding. Marjorie graduated from Holt High School and was a lifelong member of First Presbyterian Church of Holt where she volunteered extensively. She worked in the office at Holt Public Schools, and she was one of the first members of Eldorado Golf Club and was still golfing in her 80s.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Emory in 1993. Surviving are: 3 sons, Linn (Karen) Duling, Thomas Duling, and Steven (Tammy) Duling; 7 grandchildren, Trena (Ken) Horton, Todd Duling, Nicole Duling, Andrew (Erin) Duling, Bradley (Mandy) Duling, Alison Kalinowski (Anthony Womack) and Philip Kalinowski; 10 great-grandchildren, Kayla, Isabelle, Madelyn, Ethan, Addison, Jacob, Joseph, Rebecca, Jeremy, and Malayna; great-great-granddaughter, Aubrey; and sister, Marion (Mitch) Bereznoff.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church of Holt, 2021 N. Aurelius Rd., with interment to follow in Maple Ridge Cemetery. Her family will receive friends at the church, one hour prior to the funeral service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to McLaren Hospice or First Presbyterian Church of Holt in memory of Marjorie Duling. Online condolences may be left for her family at www.EstesLeadley.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on June 23, 2019
