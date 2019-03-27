|
Marjorie (Marge) Jean Mohrhardt
East Lansing - Marjorie (Marge) Jean (Sutherland) Mohrhardt went to be with the Lord in the early morning hours on Thursday, January 31, 2019, East Lansing, MI at the age of 92. Marge was proceeded in death by her loving husband of 40 years, Edward Mohrhardt Jr., parents, Clifford and Mary (Starr) Sutherland, her siblings Madelyn, Maurice, Neil, Robert, Marilyn and her son in law David Rapin. She is survived by her brother Thomas Sutherland. She leaves behind her family, Theresa (John) Swanson, Kristina (James) Abbey, Edie (Jerry) Dunne, Caroline Rapin. She had 7 grand kids Brian (Brooke) Abbey, Elissa (David) Douglas, Jerry (Melissa) Dunne, Jr. Michelle Dunne, Michael Rapin (fiancé Kelly Gruber) Douglas Rapin, Rebecca Rapin (Sam Szczesny). She also had 7 great-grandchildren, Kameron, Preston and Harper Abbey, James Douglas, Owen and Finn Dunne, and Noah Dickenson. A Memorial service for Marge will be held at 12:00 pm on Saturday, March 30th, 2019 at Saint Casimir Church in Lansing, MI. Visitation will be one hour prior to memorial service with lunch to follow. Please visit a special page created for Marjorie to light a candle or leave a condolence for the family: www.RosierFuneralHome.com The family has entrusted the arrangements to the Independent Family Owned Funeral Home in Sunfield: Rosier Funeral Home.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Mar. 27, 2019