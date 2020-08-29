Marjorie Joyce Lippe
Harrison, formerly of Williamston - Marjorie Joyce Lippe, age 75, went home to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on August 28. Marj was born on October 6, 1944 to Howard and Lucy Frisch and grew up in several towns throughout Pennsylvania. At age 17, she enrolled at Huntington College in Indiana. It is there that she was introduced to the first love of her life, Jesus Christ. She asked Him to come into her life and from that point forward her commitment and love for Jesus lead her every word and action. While at Huntington, she went on a blind date that ended in holding hands and skipping though campus with her future husband of 55 years, Emmett Lippe. Marj earned her bachelor's degree in Education at Huntington College and later pursued her master's degree at Michigan State. Teaching 1st Grade was her passion. She loved the interaction with young children and deeply cared for each child she taught. Her class motto was "Love is Spoken Here" and she lived that motto every day; even beyond retirement from Okemos Schools in 2003. Her other passion was her family and friends. Marj was a light to everyone she met and cherished the deep friendships that were formed. She treasured her children and grandchildren and was the sweetest, kindest, and most loving mom, grandma and aunt you can imagine. The love of her life was her husband Emmett, whom she married on June 12, 1965. He was her Guy and she was his Gal and they would tell each other each night. The love and commitment they shared for more than five decades is truly inspirational. They spent their retirement years in Harrison, MI and Tavares, FL. Marj was preceded in death by her parents Howard and Lucy Frisch, her brother Gary Frisch and her beloved son, Matthew Lippe. She is survived by her husband Emmett Lippe, sister Lolly (Ken) Frued, brother George (Donna) Frisch, Sister in law Susan Mead, and sons Marc (Mary Ann) Lippe and Justin (Wendy) Lippe. She has 7 grandchildren: Melissa (Kevin) Foss, Sarah (Connor) McDevitt, Jacob, Hannah, Michael, Annie and James Lippe. She has 5 great-grandchildren: Delaney, Charlie, Parker, Sloane and Cillian. Due to Covid-19, no public service will he held. Family and Friends can share memories at www.grwilliamston.com
Marj will be laid to rest in Summit Cemetery in Williamston. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Huntington University, Williamston Schools Foundation, Okemos Education Foundation or the Novi Educational Foundation in her memory.