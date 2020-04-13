|
|
Marjorie McIntyre
Grand Ledge - Marjorie Ann McIntyre, longtime Grand Ledge resident, passed away April 11, 2020. Marge was born February 3, 1926 in Lansing, Michigan to the late Joseph and Margaret (Condon) Schulte. She graduated from Eastern High School Class of 1944 and went on to work a long career for the State of Michigan Department of Transportation, retiring in 1984. Marge enjoyed gardening, baking delicious sugar cookies and cinnamon rolls and always looked forward to spending time with her family at the cottage on Platte Lake. The annual Fourth of July picnic and fireworks at the lake was a special time with many special family traditions and memories. Marge also enjoyed spending time with the Scott Stevenson family and her nephew, Rick Fisher. She is survived by daughter, Karen (Wayne) Kingsley; grandchildren, Michael (Kate) Kingsley and Sara (Jason) Koroniotis and great -grandson, Owen Kingsley. Marge was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, James R.; 4 sisters and 2 brothers. A private family graveside service will be held at Pioneer Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Marge's name may be given to the . Arrangements by the Holihan-Atkin-Barclay Funeral Home, Grand Ledge. Share your memories and condolences online at www.holihanatkin.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020