Mark A. Thelen
Westphalia - Mark A. Thelen, age 69, of Westphalia, passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born on January 16, 1950 the son of Aloysius and Rosa (Rademacher) Thelen. Mark was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, and the Catholic Order of Foresters. He retired in 2009 from General Motors and was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving in the Vietnam War. He was a member of the V.F.W. Post #3733. Mark was a fan of the University of Michigan, Detroit Tigers and Detroit Lions. He enjoyed spending time with his family, golfing, bowling and the camping group. Mark was a volunteer around the community and was always available to lend a helping hand. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Louis and infant brother, Joseph. He was also preceded in death by his father-in-law, Gerald Trierweiler. Surviving are his wife of 43 years, Wendy; daughters, Jamie (Phil) Smith, Kristie (Jason) Grupe, Melissa (Daniel) Diaz and Ashley (Chad) Wozniak; grandchildren, Ella, Natalie, Jackson, Paige and Allison Smith; Collin, Charlotte and Molly Grupe; Deangelo, Penelope, Carina and Ivy Diaz; Heidi and Milo Wozniak; mother-in-law, Jeanette Trierweiler; brothers and sister-in-laws, Mike (Brenda) Trierweiler, Terry (Geralyn) Trierweiler, Tom (Yvonne) Trierweiler and Debbie (Mike) Wieber; sister-in-law, Denise Sarna; several nieces and nephews. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Eric Weber at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Rite of Committal will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery. Military Honors will be provided by the V.F.W. Post #3733. The family will receive friends 5-8 p.m., both Sunday and Monday at the St. Mary's Funeral Chapel, 210 N. Westphalia St., Westphalia. The rosaries will be prayed at 5:00 p.m. on both days. Arrangements are entrusted to Lehman Funeral Homes. Online condolences may be made at www.lehmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019