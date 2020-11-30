1/1
Mark D. Cornell
Mark D. Cornell

St. Johns - Mark D. Cornell age 65 passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020 after

suffering with Pancreatic Cancer. Mark was amazed by and truly recognized

and enjoyed all of God's creation. He drew his peace and communed with God

in the woods and on the lakes. His faith in God was a source of strength for

him his entire life and especially in his final years of facing many critical

health issues. Mark was born on October 19, 1955 in St. Johns, the son of Keith H. and Carol J. (Munro) Cornell. He graduated from St.

Johns High School. He worked as a trainer and designer during his many

years as a machinist. Mark was a huge Michigan football fan, loved hunting,

fishing, camping, swimming, and playing cards. Mark delighted in spending

time with his family and friends! He was generous in sharing his talents and

passions. Most important to Mark was his desire to have time with his

children and grandchildren.

Mark is survived by his Mother, Carol Cornell of St. Johns, children, Kelly S.

(Irl) Lutz of Ovid, Mark A. Cornell of Elsie, Heather M. (Justin) Eldridge of Holt

and Shelly L. (Jeff) Neifert of Zeeland. Grandchildren, Lyndon Lutz, Brendan

Eldridge, Kadrian Neifert, Aidan Lutz, Mallori Eldridge and Riley Cornell and nephews Keith Jr. and Matthew Cornell. Mark has two sisters, Constance (Kirk) Deatrick of Livingston, Tx and Suzanne (Patrick)

Palmer of Texas and one brother Keith (Michelle) Cornell of St. Johns. Mark is

preceded in death by his father Keith H. Cornell.

His wishes were to be cremated. A memorial service will be held at a later

date due to the Covid pandemic. Memorials may be given to St. Vincent

DePaul Society, 1009 S. US 27, St. Johns, MI 48879.

Arrangements by Keck-Coleman Funeral Home.




Published in Clinton County Community Newspapers from Nov. 30 to Dec. 6, 2020.
