Mark D. Cornell



St. Johns - Mark D. Cornell age 65 passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020 after



suffering with Pancreatic Cancer. Mark was amazed by and truly recognized



and enjoyed all of God's creation. He drew his peace and communed with God



in the woods and on the lakes. His faith in God was a source of strength for



him his entire life and especially in his final years of facing many critical



health issues. Mark was born on October 19, 1955 in St. Johns, the son of Keith H. and Carol J. (Munro) Cornell. He graduated from St.



Johns High School. He worked as a trainer and designer during his many



years as a machinist. Mark was a huge Michigan football fan, loved hunting,



fishing, camping, swimming, and playing cards. Mark delighted in spending



time with his family and friends! He was generous in sharing his talents and



passions. Most important to Mark was his desire to have time with his



children and grandchildren.



Mark is survived by his Mother, Carol Cornell of St. Johns, children, Kelly S.



(Irl) Lutz of Ovid, Mark A. Cornell of Elsie, Heather M. (Justin) Eldridge of Holt



and Shelly L. (Jeff) Neifert of Zeeland. Grandchildren, Lyndon Lutz, Brendan



Eldridge, Kadrian Neifert, Aidan Lutz, Mallori Eldridge and Riley Cornell and nephews Keith Jr. and Matthew Cornell. Mark has two sisters, Constance (Kirk) Deatrick of Livingston, Tx and Suzanne (Patrick)



Palmer of Texas and one brother Keith (Michelle) Cornell of St. Johns. Mark is



preceded in death by his father Keith H. Cornell.



His wishes were to be cremated. A memorial service will be held at a later



date due to the Covid pandemic. Memorials may be given to St. Vincent



DePaul Society, 1009 S. US 27, St. Johns, MI 48879.



Arrangements by Keck-Coleman Funeral Home.









