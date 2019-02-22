Services
Estes-Leadley Funeral Home
325 W Washtenaw St.
Lansing, MI 48933
(517) 482-1651
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Cedar Street Church
1705 Cedar St
Holt, MI
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Cedar Street Church
1705 Cedar St
Holt, MI
Mark Douglas Allen Obituary
Mark Douglas Allen

Lansing - Mark Allen, 57, passed away peacefully on February 19, 2019 with his family surrounding him. Mark was born to Ron and Ruth Allen May 21, 1961. Mark was an avid lover of all things musical from writing music to playing instruments. Mark was a faith leader at his church, Cedar Street Church, and played bass guitar for the church ensemble. Mark was an admired member of the community and his church.

Mark loved life and most of all loved his children whom he is survived by Douglas, Daniel (Ryan), and David (Emily) Allen. Mark is also survived by his siblings Chris, Mike, Tim, and Kathy. The Family will receive visitors Friday, February 22 at 1 p.m. and funeral services will follow at 2p.m both at the Cedar Street Church 1705 Cedar St, Holt, MI. There will be a luncheon following the service.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Feb. 22, 2019
