Lansing - Mark Menning died peacefully on November 10, 2020 at the University of Michigan hospital. He was 73.
Mark was born in California on November 11, 1946 to his late parents Ralph and Irene Menning. Along with his brothers the late Charles, Bruce (Vicky) and Roger (Elizabeth), he lived the itinerant life of a preacher's kid. The family crisscrossed the country as his father answered calls to Reformed churches in California, Colorado, New Jersey and Michigan.
Mark attended Hope College and the University of Michigan Medical School before moving to Grand Rapids for surgical training and a fellowship in colon rectal surgery. While there, Mark met a young nurse named Patricia Honderd. Forty-seven years of marriage ensued: raising two sons, completing many adventures and sharing countless quiet mornings together reading the paper and doing Sudoku. Mark was the devoted father of two boys, Jesse (Whitney) and Ian, a loving grandfather or "Opa" to William and Caroline and an affectionate yet ornery uncle to numerous nieces and nephews.
As a colon rectal surgeon, Mark worked for decades at St. Lawrence and Sparrow hospitals in Lansing. There he mended many patients with both his surgical skills and compassionate bedside manner. Outside of work and family, Mark was a long-time member of River Terrace Church in East Lansing, where he was part of the missions committee and went on two meaningful trips to Nigeria. When retirement allowed him more free time, he served as an elder. But his greatest love in the church was the choir.
Mark's immediate family remembered him with a private memorial service in the leafy hospital courtyard. The family hopes to celebrate his life with family and friends on the shores of Lake Michigan next summer. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to either Doctors Without Borders
