Mark L. Patterson Obituary
Lake Odessa - Mark L. Patterson, 70, of Lake Odessa passed suddenly at his on December 24, 2019. He was born in Madison, WI to Ross and Eve (Lytle) Patterson on August 8, 1949. Mark proudly served his country in the Navy. He was a hard-working individual with a great sense of humor and a quick wit. Mark made friends easily and often. He was married for 44 years to Patricia Joanne McCuaig and she survives.

He leaves behind: wife Patricia, daughters; Karyn (Craig) Barrett and Jennifer (Michael) Kalmink, grandchildren; Ethan and Kaleigh Barrett, Joseph Kalmink, siblings; Frank Patterson, Bruce (Faye) Patterson and Ronn (Sonya) Patterson, along with many nieces, nephews and friends.

Mark was preceded in death by his parents.

According to his wishes cremation has taken place. A private celebration of Mark's life will be held at a later date.

In Lieu of cards or visits memorials are suggested to the Ionia County Animal Shelter.

Online condolences can be left at

www.koopsfc.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Dec. 26 to Dec. 29, 2019
