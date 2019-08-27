|
|
Mark P. Schafer
Bradenton, FL, formerly of Fowler - Mark P. Schafer, age 83 passed away Monday, August 26, 2019 surrounded by his family.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Fowler, MI, on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 10:30 A.M., with Rev. Fr. Dennis Howard officiating. Burial will take place at Most Holy Trinity Cemetery, Fowler, MI. Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 2-8 P.M. with family present 2-4 and 6-8 P.M. at Smith Family Funeral Homes - Goerge Chapel, Fowler, MI. A Rosary will be prayed at 4:00 P.M. on Thursday.
Mark was born in Fowler, MI on December 25, 1935 the son of Martin P. and Esther A. (Miller) Schafer. He resided most of his life in Fowler and Grand Ledge. Mark served his country in the U.S. Army and was a bugler for Military Honor Guard Services for 56 years. After an honorable discharge, he worked as a Maintenance Carpenter for General Motors in Lansing, retiring after 30 years. He was an experienced private pilot for over 25 years, owning several different planes. Mark also was a drummer with the brass band The Harmonairs for 25 years. Mark will always be remembered for his gift of story telling, love of people and outgoing personality.
Mark loved his family. He is survived by his wife JoAnn Schafer of Bradenton, FL; 3 daughters: Lisa Schafer of Lansing, MI; Lori Schafer and Teri Woodbury of Dimondale, MI; Lynn Schafer of Lansing, MI; 2 step sons: Rick McDaniels of Lansing, MI; Jeff McDaniels of East Lansing, MI; 2 step daughters: Penny and Grady Penny of Lansing, MI; Wendy and Joe Ghinelli of Mason, MI; brother Jerome and Trudy Schafer of DeWitt, MI; sister Shirley and Don Simon of Macomb, MI; brother Francis and Mari Schafer of Williamston, MI. Mark was preceded in death by his parents, brother Paul Schafer and sister Georgiann Ward.
Memorials may be made to Sparrow Hospice in Mark's honor with a special thank you extended to Bill and Jennifer. Online condolences can be sent to www.smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes - Goerge Chapel, Fowler, MI.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Aug. 27 to Sept. 1, 2019