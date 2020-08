Mark Steven BeebeLansing - Passed away unexpectedly on August 19, 2020 at the age of 67. Mark was a graduate of Eastern High School and worked on the line for General Motors. He is survived by his siblings, Michael (partner Gary Troia) Beebe, Francine (Marvin) Beebe-Pullin, and Marjorie Lape, and a nephew and niece, Jacob and Caroline Lape. Mark will be inurned with his parents at Deepdale Memorial Park. He will be missed.