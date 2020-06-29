Mark William Witalec
Dewitt - Mark was in his home surrounded by his family on June 28, 2020 when he left to eternally join his Lord and Savior. He was born in Dearborn, MI to Leonard and Margaret Witalec in 1955. After graduating from Yale High School in 1973, Mark attended Ferris State University. He graduated in 1977, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Land Surveying, and worked as a professional Land Surveyor for the Lansing Board of Water and Light until he retired from his full-time career in 2012. His true work passion being land surveying, he continued to operate his own business during retirement, called Witalec Surveying and Mapping, where he was still serving clients up until the last few weeks of his life on this earth.
Land Surveying was his career passion, but loving Jesus Christ and being the best father, grandfather, husband, son, and brother he could be directed his life. He had a strong passion for life and was known for his captivating smile. He hardly ever stopped moving and was always working on projects around the home. He loved Snyder's Honey Mustard Pretzels, Tim Horton's, Menards, and sharing precious moments with his grandchildren. Mark had a genuine, calming and logical demeanor, also containing a twist of humor, which was still shining through in his final days. Mark carried his hard-working and selfless nature throughout his lifetime, always going to any length in order to offer help to friends and those he loved. He had a charismatic personality and was able to connect with nearly everyone with whom he came in contact.
Mark married the love of his life, Karen, in 1980 and set a prime example of what a Christian husband should be. Together they lovingly raised their family on a quiet country road in Dewitt, Michigan. This year marks their 40th Wedding Anniversary.
Mark was preceded in death by his father, Leonard, in 1986. He is survived by his wife Karen, three children, Sarah (Dominic), Dan, Joyce (Jared,) six grandchildren, Dexton, Amry, Sofia, Kett, Rose, and Crew. In addition, he is survived by his beloved mother, Margaret, and six adoring siblings: Glenn (Casey) Witalec, Karen (Dennis) Johnson, Janet (Rick) Rector, Dennis (Laura) Witalec, Laura (Bob) Loxton, and Cheryl (Ron) Charney. In memory of Mark, donations may be made to the City Rescue Mission of Lansing or Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church ( 7740 W St Joe Hwy, Lansing, MI 48917) Building Fund. Private funeral services will be held on July 2nd, 2020. Live-streaming will be available at https://www.facebook.com/Gorsline-Runciman-Funeral-Homes-142458649133146/
Published in Lansing State Journal from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.