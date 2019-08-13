|
|
Marla Ruth (Hatt) Gauss
Lansing - Went to be with her Lord and was reunited with her loving husband, Stephen Gauss, Sunday August 11, 2019. Marla was born on June 21, 1941 in Lansing, Michigan to the late Harold and Marjorie (Harger) Hatt. Growing up in Lansing she graduated from Resurrection High School in 1959. Marla was often found "Cruising the Gut" with the love of her life Stephen. Together they devoted and dedicated their lives to their family and faith at Immaculate Heart of Mary. Within the church, Marla was part of the choir, Rosary Makers, Pray it Forward, and cooked for the priest for over 25 years. She also enjoyed being a Cub Scout Den Mother and knitting afghans for family and friends. She and her husband began going to their cabins in Paradise, MI in 1991 and loved spending time there. She was an active part of her children and grandchildren's lives, never missing a family event, and was each ones biggest supporter. She instilled deep faith and good character in her family and will be missed by them all.
Marla is survived by her 7 children, Denise (Roger) Binns, Steve (Sandy), Keith (Denise), Dana (Paul Bates), Derek (Lori), Deneen (Edward) Klein, and Jason (Jill); 30 grandchildren, Andrea (Dwight), Justin (Rachel), Steve, April, Kailey, Kyra (Timothy), Kyrstin (Nate), Karly (William), Kameron, Kristian, Karson, Kami, Adam, Josiah (Rudy), Caleb, Savanna, Marissa, Lucas, Joshua (Amber), Kara (Frankie), Zach, Austin, Hailey, Corey, Quinn, Clarrissa, Jai Jai (Kendall), Jenna, Sean, Aison; 8 great-grandchildren, Marla, Kameron, Gerard, Helena, Tiberias, Lilliana, Sebastian, Sykoh, with two on the way; special children, Fr. Joe Mundadan, Paul (Mary) Karattekunnel, and Fr. Michael O'Brien; sister, Patricia LeVeck; sister-in-law, Monica Hatt, brother-in-law, Bro. John "Chief" Maurer, like a sister, Elizabeth "Betty" Boyer Corp Myers and several nieces, nephews, and friends. A special thank you to Fr. John Byers and David Wiseman who have blessed us and become like family.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Immaculate Heart of Mary, Lansing with Rev. Fr. John Byers as Celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. The family will receive relatives and friends Thursday from 2:00-4:00 & 6:00-8:00 PM at the Palmer, Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Homes, Lansing Chapel with the Rosary to be prayed at 7:00 PM. Visitation will continue Friday at the church beginning at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hands of Mary Rosary Makers or Right to Life in memory of Marla.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Aug. 13, 2019