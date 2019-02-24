|
|
Marla Wythe
- - Marla passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, February 14, 2019, at the age of 81. Born August 13, 1937, one of the identical twin daughters to Charlene and Delbert Waterhouse and Albert Kruger. She is survived by her two children, Deborah Nicholls and her boyfriend Melvin Burke of Battle Creek, MI, and Steven (Sherry) Wythe of Eaton Rapids, MI; eight grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren and several loving nieces and nephews. Marla was preceded in death by her sister, Martha Jacobs, in 1999 and her parents.
Marla lived several years in Pahrump, NV, where she enjoyed gardening and growing vegetables to sell at the farmer's market year round. She moved to Florida when her health declined and then back to Michigan to be near her family. Marla served for two years in the US Air Force Reserves, she had several jobs along her life and hobbies including puzzle books, watching old movies and the Game Show Network.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family to help offset the cost of funeral expenses. Arrangements by Baxter Funeral & Cremation Services.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Feb. 24, 2019