1/1
Marlene Carlson Lovette
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marlene Carlson Lovette

Eaton Rapids, MI - Marlene Carlson Lovette, age 64, passed away peacefully in her Eaton Rapids home on October 10, 2020. Marlene was born on April 28, 1956 to Inez and Richard Carlson. She married her one and only childhood sweetheart, Dave Lovette, on October 13, 1973.

Marlene worked for many years as a bus driver for Leslie Public Schools. She loved the children and especially enjoyed buying the children different treats for the holidays. It's also important to note that she truly enjoyed Snow Days. There were many nights when an approaching snow storm was upon us that she could be found on the phone with her daughter comparing notes on the weather and speculating the chances of that ever-elusive Snow Day.

Marlene loved to help others. She spent her life trying to always help people in need. She enjoyed working with flowers, but it wasn't just the blooms that caught her interest, it was the rich history the plants represented to her, (a clipping from her mom's favorite peony bush, a section of iris from her dad's garden, a shovel full of lillies given to her by a family friend, etc…). The history of an item represented something to her. Family meant everything to her.

Marlene also enjoyed sewing quilts, painting pictures, and especially going on trips with her family to places such as Chicago, Tennessee, Rice Lake, Harrison, and to their cabin in Barryton. She attended each and every school or sporting event for her children and grandchildren. She was the mom that was there no matter what you needed. She was the grandma ready to bake cookies and pies with the grandchildren. She was the glue that held us together and we will miss her with every piece of our hearts.

Marlene is preceded in death by her parents, Richard Carlson and Inez Giles, and by her sister Marsha Smith. She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Dave Lovette, her sisters; Karen Ellison, Mary Jo Straub, Myra Baxter, Margret Keesler, her brother, Ken Carlson, her three children and their spouses Ashley and Brian Gochenour, David and Rachel Lovette, and Bobbie and Rick Emery; grandchildren Keegan Gochenour, Kaleb Gochenour, Khloe Gochenour, Hailey Lovette, David Lovette III, and Miranda Swaenepoel. All of these she loved and touched deeply.

Please join us in celebrating her life on Friday, October 16th at Vickers Leslie Funeral Home, located at 109 N. Church Street in Leslie, Michigan. Visitation will be from 11-1 with the funeral proceedings beginning at 1:00. Arrangements entrusted to Vickers Leslie Funeral Home, P.O. Box 503, Leslie, MI 49251. 517-878-6600.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Leslie Funeral Home
109 North Church St.
Leslie, MI 49251
(517) 878-6600
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Leslie Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved