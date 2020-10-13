Marlene Carlson LovetteEaton Rapids, MI - Marlene Carlson Lovette, age 64, passed away peacefully in her Eaton Rapids home on October 10, 2020. Marlene was born on April 28, 1956 to Inez and Richard Carlson. She married her one and only childhood sweetheart, Dave Lovette, on October 13, 1973.Marlene worked for many years as a bus driver for Leslie Public Schools. She loved the children and especially enjoyed buying the children different treats for the holidays. It's also important to note that she truly enjoyed Snow Days. There were many nights when an approaching snow storm was upon us that she could be found on the phone with her daughter comparing notes on the weather and speculating the chances of that ever-elusive Snow Day.Marlene loved to help others. She spent her life trying to always help people in need. She enjoyed working with flowers, but it wasn't just the blooms that caught her interest, it was the rich history the plants represented to her, (a clipping from her mom's favorite peony bush, a section of iris from her dad's garden, a shovel full of lillies given to her by a family friend, etc…). The history of an item represented something to her. Family meant everything to her.Marlene also enjoyed sewing quilts, painting pictures, and especially going on trips with her family to places such as Chicago, Tennessee, Rice Lake, Harrison, and to their cabin in Barryton. She attended each and every school or sporting event for her children and grandchildren. She was the mom that was there no matter what you needed. She was the grandma ready to bake cookies and pies with the grandchildren. She was the glue that held us together and we will miss her with every piece of our hearts.Marlene is preceded in death by her parents, Richard Carlson and Inez Giles, and by her sister Marsha Smith. She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Dave Lovette, her sisters; Karen Ellison, Mary Jo Straub, Myra Baxter, Margret Keesler, her brother, Ken Carlson, her three children and their spouses Ashley and Brian Gochenour, David and Rachel Lovette, and Bobbie and Rick Emery; grandchildren Keegan Gochenour, Kaleb Gochenour, Khloe Gochenour, Hailey Lovette, David Lovette III, and Miranda Swaenepoel. All of these she loved and touched deeply.Please join us in celebrating her life on Friday, October 16th at Vickers Leslie Funeral Home, located at 109 N. Church Street in Leslie, Michigan. Visitation will be from 11-1 with the funeral proceedings beginning at 1:00. Arrangements entrusted to Vickers Leslie Funeral Home, P.O. Box 503, Leslie, MI 49251. 517-878-6600.