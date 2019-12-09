|
Marlene Fuller
Williamston - Marlene Jannett Fuller, age 85, of Williamston, Michigan passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019. Marlene was born on December 2, 1934 to Orra and Florence Smith in Lansing, Michigan.
She was preceded in death by her son Steve Fuller, and her siblings Ed Smith, Onalee Lockwood, Myron Smith.
Surviving are her husband of nearly 70 years Earl Fuller, and their children Ed (Luana) Fuller, Diana (Dennis) Hicksenhiser, Lavon (Joe) Parker, Rick (Connie) Fuller, Lorri (John) Szyszka, daughter-in-law Becky Barnes, sister Oreleta (Eugene) Shaulis, and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, and friends.
Please join her family for Visitation on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 from 5 to 8 PM at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes (205 E. Middle St., Williamston, Michigan 48895). Funeral Services for Marlene will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 11 AM at Williamston First Baptist Church (3185 N Williamston Rd, Williamston, MI 48895) with an additional hour of Visitation beginning at 10 AM. Interment will follow in Rowley Cemetery.
Please consider a memorial contribution in memory of Marlene to Hospice of Lansing at Stoneleigh Residence, 3411 Stoneleigh Drive, Lansing, Michigan 48910. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be shared at www.grwilliamston.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019