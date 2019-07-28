|
Marlene "Sam" Hopko
St. Johns - Marlene A. (Sam) Hopko of St. Johns, MI died Friday, July 19, 2019 at the age of 85. She was born August 31, 1933 in Owosso, MI. The daughter of Earl and Margaret (Hagan) Goff.
She was a graduate of Rodney B. Wilson High School in St. Johns with the class of 1950. She attended Central Michigan Teachers College and graduated with a Teaching Certificate in 1952. In 1968 she earned her Bachelors Degree from Central Michigan University. Sam was an elementary teacher for 33 years, she taught at St. Joseph Catholic School in St. Johns as well as Clinton County Rural District and St. Johns Public Schools. She was a volunteer with the Clinton Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, serving on the Executive Board and was President, as well as earning Auxilian of the Year Award. She also served on the Briggs Library Board of Directors. Sam Loved her family and enjoyed teaching, reading, flower gardening, dogs and sweet desserts. She embraced her Irish Heritage.
On July 18, 1953 she married John T. Hopko and he preceded her in death in 2008. Surviving to mourn her passing are her daughters, Kim Hopko (Tracy Simmons) of Lakewood, CA and Suzy (Rick) Drabek of St. Johns; grandson R.J. (Jamie) Drabek, greatgrandchildren Ellee Ann and Brantlee John of Fowler, and granddaughter Colleen (Nick) Howing of St. Johns. Her sister Patricia Zuker, and brother Thomas (Delores) Goff all of Owosso, numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be held 2:00 PM Tuesday July 23, 2019 at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, St. Johns with interment to follow at Mt. Rest Cemetery. The family will receive relatives and friends 2-4 and 6-8 PM Monday at the funeral home. Memorials in Sam's name may be made to Capital Area Humane Society or Briggs District Library.
Published in Lansing State Journal on July 28, 2019