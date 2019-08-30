Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
12:00 PM
Marlene K. Thocker


1938 - 2019
Marlene K. Thocker Obituary
Marlene K. Thocker

Grand Ledge - Age 81, passed away August 28, 2019. She was born May 22, 1938, in Nashville, MI, to Herbert and Edna Tarbell.

Marlene is survived by her husband of 62 years, Montague Thocker; children, Jeffery (Jori) Thocker, Michelle (Joseph) Smethurst, and Matthew Thocker; 7 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her son, Todd Thocker; her parents; and brothers, Jack and Robert Tarbell.

The funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at the Estes-Leadley Greater Lansing Chapel. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be made to The Parkinson's Foundation.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Aug. 30, 2019
