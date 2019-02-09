|
Marlene Ruth McLeod
Grand Ledge - Marlene Ruth McLeod, 83, born April 16, 1935, passed away peacefully at her Grand Ledge home Feb. 4.
She will be missed by her children Jeffrey McLeod (Sue Nichols), Jami McLeod, Jennifer Clark, grandson Zac Clark, brother Michael Brace (Peggy) and many family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband Nelson J. McLeod, their infant son Jedd R. McLeod and parents Robert and Ruth Brace.
For several years she enjoyed working at the Accident Fund Insurance Co.
She enjoyed helping others and particularly giving gifts. Marlene was a wonderful homemaker with creativity and taste. She loved cooking and baking - a joy for her family and friends. Her green thumb produced a bounty of beautiful flowers and plants. She adored a succession of dear dogs Pearl, Shotzie, Odie, Molly and Brandy. She had uncanny luck (and was charmingly humble) at bingo and in the casinos.
Per her wishes, there will be no service. Special thanks to hospice nurse Sarah Speirs, whom she adored. Donations would be appreciated to Grace Hospice of Okemos or the Capital Area Humane Society.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Feb. 9 to Feb. 17, 2019