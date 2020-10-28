Marlene S. McAlvey
Lansing - Marlene Sharon (Farlin) McAlvey (80) of Delta Mills, passed away at home to be with the Lord on October 26, 2020 surrounded by her loving family and friends. She is survived by her devoted husband of 61 years, Donald and their 5 children; their daughter Marcia Wagner and her husband Rick, their son Don Jr. and his children, daughter Deanna McAlvey and her two boys Isaiah and Jeremiah, and his son Ryan Keith, their daughter Karen Barnes and her husband Kevin and their two boys Ian and Aidan, their daughter Pamela Mackie and her three children Samantha, Serena, and Preston, and their daughter Kimberly Kirkpatrick and her husband Mike, her son Nicholas Reeder, and Kim and Mike's boys Mikey and Tyler Kirkpatrick, Marlene's brother Richard's children Fayette Waligorski and her husband Larry and their children Rachelle, Claire, Matthew, and Abigail, Nelson Farlin and his long-time partner Vera and his children Andrew and Jennifer, and Danny Farlin and his wife Peggy, and Richard and Ila's adopted son John Beeman, Marlene's sister Jacqueline (Dee Dee) Voils, her children Ric Voils and his wife Linda, her late-nephew Rob Voils' daughters Robbie and Twila, Russ Voils and his wife Amy and their children Allison, Adam, and Emily, Rowdy Voils and his children Kristin, Carrie, Brook, Rowdy Lee, Austin, Jacob, Brandon, Dylan, and Randy Voils and his wife Jennifer and his children Courtney and Ryan and her children Sydney, Abigail, and Mitchell, and Marlene's brother Dale Farlin and his wife Chris, their daughter Sabine Waits and her husband Tim and her sons Isaiah and LaRon Alexander.
Marlene was predeceased by her parents, Howard and Helen Farlin, grandparents Floyd and Edith Hedglen, grandparents Nelson and Myrta Farlin, her sister Vera Marceline Farlin, her brother Richard Farlin and his wife Ila and nephew Randy Farlin, her grandson Joshua Reeder, granddaughter Julia, nephew Scott Farlin, brother-in-law Rick Voils and nephew Rob Voils.
Marlene was known for her perpetual smile and her sunny disposition. In fact, her favorite color is yellow and her favorite way to pass the time was to be outside in the sunshine. Everyone who knew her could always count on a sincere cheerful smile upon seeing her. She always wanted to know how you were doing and how was your family.
Don and Marlene met through friends in Potterville, Michigan where Marlene lived. They quickly fell in love and married in 1959 and began raising their family in Grand Ledge. They eventually built their home in Delta Township where they have lived for the past 52 years.
Marlene was a homemaker and loved to be there when the children came home from school. She babysat for children over the years as well as for her grandchildren who will always remember her for her cookies and hugs. She looked forward to celebrating everyone's birthday with a gathering at their family home. Marlene loved the bond of the neighbors who became like family over those 52 years. Throughout her life she played softball, volleyball, bowling, golf, and she played horseshoes at the annual neighborhood New Years Day Horseshoe Tournament.
She was an avid birdwatcher and loved to feed and watch the birds outside her living room window, plant flowers, sew, crochet, scrapbook, and go out to lunch with her classmates from Potterville, the ladies from the Italian-American Club, and the Mackinac Ladies group.
Her husband Don retired from Auto-Owners Insurance Company but during his working years they were able to travel the world together through the trips organized by Auto-Owners. She loved to be able to travel with Don and to bring back souvenirs for all the kids.
The Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday, 1:30 p.m., at St. Gerard Catholic Church with Rev. Fr. Prabhu Lakra as celebrant. Interment will follow at Hillside Cemetery, Delta Mills. Visitation will be Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Palmer, Bush and Jensen Family Funeral Homes, Delta Chapel, while observing the use of masks and social distancing. For those wishing, memorial contributions may be made to the Capital Area Humane Society or St. Gerard Church. Friends may send a condolence to the family on Marlene's obituary at www.palmerbush.com
