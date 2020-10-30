Marsha Lee Waymire
Charlotte - The world lost an amazing wife, mother, sister, teacher and bon vivant as Marsha Waymire of Charlotte passed on unexpectedly at home on Oct. 28, 2020.
Marsha lived for her family - her husband David, daughter Emma and her dogs, currently Luca and Nico - as well as her hundreds of first-grade students at Washington Elementary School in Charlotte over the last 20 years, and her many friends who relied on her to bring a smile, laugh and good times whenever she was near.
Born on May 11, 1955 in Flint, Michigan to Carroll Leo Lantz and Virginia Alice Markley Lantz, Marsha was raised in the Civic Park area of Flint before her family, including her brother Mike and sisters Sue and Kim, moved to Flushing where she graduated from high school.
It will surprise no one who knew her that Marsha passed on a chance to attend college and instead moved to Mesick with friends to find her own path. She took many jobs to make ends meet, including working in a cherry cannery and small auto parts factory.
Returning to Flint, she worked 89 days at the former Saginaw Steering Gear factory before leaving once she saw a 30-year path of well-paid drudgery ahead of her. She moved into retail positions before finding a niche in dental office management.
Marsha met David Waymire, then a Flint Journal reporter, in a downtown Flint bar and married him in 1981. When David's job took him from Flint to Lansing, Marsha landed a position at Delta Dental in Okemos. She quickly moved into management at Delta. It was at this time that she developed her long attachment to flamingos, in any form, shape and size, from yard decorations to paintings to pool floats.
Emma was born in 1988. Once she entered elementary school, Marsha left Delta to focus on raising her little girl, her most treasured asset. A few years later, Marsha decided to pursue her longtime interest in teaching, graduating from Olivet College with her bachelor's degree in education. In 2003, she became a first-grade teacher at Washington Elementary School, where Emma had attended.
For nearly 20 years, she shaped the lives of hundreds of first grade students at Washington and became an integral part of the school. Along the way, she received a master's degree in elementary education from Western Michigan University.
Marsha was a vital part of Emma's life as a soccer mom, equestrian follower, cheerleader at cross country and track events, and more. She and David travelled widely, from California to New York, Oregon and Colorado, as well as Miami, Paris, Tokyo, Belize and more. In March 2018, they helped Emma hold the wedding of her dreams, marrying Jarrett Clark in Costa Rica. With Emma and Jarrett living in Colorado, Denver became a second home for Marsha and David.
Over the years, Marsha and David hosted memorable parties at their Lansing home and then in their country abode between Potterville and Charlotte. A wine aficionado, exemplary mixologist, poolside tanner, gardener, extraordinary quilter, dedicated but mediocre skier and superb storyteller - often by exaggerating small everyday events into comedic episodes - Marsha breathed life, laughter and love into events large and small.
She retired from teaching this year and was planning new interesting paths to follow when she died peacefully in her sleep. She is survived by David; Emma and Jarrett; her dogs Luca and Nico; her granddog Henry; her grandhorse Cayman; her brother Mike and sisters Sue Bradley and Kim Lamphere; many brothers- and sisters-in-law and nephews and nieces; and the many students whose lives she touched.
Visitation will be held outdoors at Pray Funeral Home at 401 W. Seminary St.,
Charlotte, Mich., starting at noon on Tuesday, Nov. 3, with a celebration of her remarkable achievements and love of life starting at 1:30 p.m. Interment will follow at Maple Hill Cemetery, Charlotte. Mask, group capacity, and distancing guidelines will be practiced. The remembrance will be webcast so you may watch it from any computer, smartphone, or mobile device that has internet access. Go to www.prayfuneral.com
, click on Marsha's tribute, then click on Photos and Videos from your computer (or Media from your smart phone). Just prior to the beginning of the service, a link will appear on this page to watch the webcast. David and Emma encourage friends who cannot attend to tune in online.
David and Emma hope to establish an endowment fund in Marsha's name to cover the cost of student school supplies that Washington Elementary teachers usually pay for out of their own pockets. More details will be available when the family hosts a major celebration of this amazing woman's life once the COVID-19 pandemic subsides.