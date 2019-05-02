|
|
Marshall Hudson, Sr.
East Lansing - On Sunday evening April 28, 2019, Marshall L. Hudson Sr., loving husband to Ouida V. Hudson and father of two children Kim R. Hudson and namesake Marshall L. Hudson Jr. made his transition to his Heavenly home. Visitation will be Friday, May 3, 2019 5:00-7:00 p.m. at The Lansing Church of God in Christ, 5304 Wise Rd. Lansing, Mi 48911. Celebration of Life services will be held Saturday, May 4, 2019 with Family hour 10:00-11:00 a.m. and services following at The Lansing Church of God in Christ.
Published in Lansing State Journal on May 2, 2019