Martha Bibbs

East Lansing - Trailblazing Executive, Philanthropist, and Champion for Women, children and families, Martha Merle Bibbs departed this earthly realm on October 19, 2020.



Martha was born on January 31, 1940 to Lawson Barnes and Alice Vashti Barnes, in Sebring, Florida. She is the middle daughter of five siblings.



Martha was a devoted wife and mother. She married the love of her life James Bibbs on December 27, 1969 in River Rouge, Michigan. They were blessed with five children: Anthony Bibbs, Andrew Wells-Bibbs (Daphne), Diana Bibbs, Tanya Wells (deceased), Kevin Bibbs (deceased) and a special nephew, Ron Hicks, whom they raised. In addition to her own children, Martha and Jim helped to raise six of their grandchildren. They have a total of 14 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren (3 deceased) and numerous surrogate children and surrogate grandchildren.



Martha was the first woman and the first Black person to be appointed State Personnel Director for the State of Michigan Civil Service Commission. An appointee of Governor Jim Blanchard, Martha shaped and led the implementation of policies for nearly 70,000 employees in the classified workforce. She also managed a budget of $30 million and directed a staff of 300 employees in all areas of personnel, labor relations, and benefits.



Mrs. Bibbs earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Sociology from Michigan State University. In addition, she completed Harvard University's John F. Kennedy Program for Senior Executives in State and Local Government and training in strategic uses of technology at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).



Martha has been widely recognized for her outstanding contributions and dedication to the community. She was founding Board Chair for Building Child & Family Initiatives (formerly Black Child & Family Institute) and has championed countless initiatives dedicated to improving the lives of Women, Children and Families.



She is an alumni member of the Lansing/East Lansing Links, Inc., was an active member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority- Delta Tau Omega Chapter, and a member of Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church where she sang as a "Seasoned Saints" Singer, and served as Ministry Leader, and a Care Counselor.



She leaves to lovingly cherish her memory: her husband of 50 years, Coach Jim Bibbs; two sons, Anthony Bibbs, Andrew Wells-Bibbs (Daphne); one daughter, Diana Bibbs; and nephew, Ron Hicks. Her sister, Wilma Hicks; brother, Russell Barnes (Eloise); 14 grand-children; and 14 great grand-children.



Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 27, from 1pm-6pm at Riley Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held on October 28, at Abundant Grace Church, 5750 S Cedar St, Lansing, MI 48910, with a 10am family hour and 11 am funeral. There will be limited capacity due to Covid-19 restrictions. Recommended health, safety, and sanitation protocols will be observed, and masks will be required.









