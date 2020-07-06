I am so terribly sorry for your loss. I had the pleasure of getting to know Martha during our years of employment at Talus Brokerage. What a terrific lady! Absolutely loved her personality and sense of humor. I enjoyed her sharing pictures of her grandchildren, and the beautiful halloween costumes she crafted for them. No doubts Martha will be greatly missed. Blessings to your family as you hearts heal.



Sincerely,

Linda Herron

Linda Herron

Coworker