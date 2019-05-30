|
|
Martha Elizabeth Schairer
Lansing -
Age 83, our loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother went home to her Lord on May 27, 2019. Born December 10, 1935 in Lansing, MI. Martha was a life member of Central Free Methodist Church and a graduate of Sexton High School. She enjoyed making crafts and would travel to attend a southern gospel concert. She loved caring for babies, working in her church nursery. She was a photographer at Lansing General Hospital taking babies first photo for families. Surviving are her husband of 64 years, Donald L. Schairer; 2 children Debra (Douglas) Kinney, and Mark (Jennifer Gagne) Schairer; 3 grandchildren, James (Stephanie) Kinney, Melissa (Brandon) Witmer, and Connor Schairer; great-granddaughter, Audrey Kinney; many nieces and nephews; other family members and friends. Martha was preceded in death by her parents, Edwin & Charlotte Finch; sister, Lois Thompson; 4 brothers, Alfred, Paul, Lawrence, and Charles Finch. Memorial Services will be 11:00 A.M. Monday, June 3, 2019 at Central Free Methodist Church, 828 N. Washington Ave, Lansing, MI with Pastor Joanna DeWolf officiating. The family will receive friends 10-11 A.M. Monday at church. Contributions may be made to Church Accessibility Fund, c/o/ Lansing Central Free Methodist Church. Arrangements by Tiffany Funeral Home. Friends may visit the guest book at www.tiffanyfuneralhome.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on May 30, 2019