Martha Frances Taylor
Lansing - Martha was born May 31, 1946 in Lansing, MI; died January 29, 2020, at the age of 73. She was preceded in death by her parents, Marvin and Margaret Taylor; brother, Marvin "Pete"; and nephew, Michael. She is survived by her daughter, Kristen Taylor and granddaughter, Taylor Taylor; brothers, Brian "Tommy" (Yoko), Gail, Michael "Mickey", Jon "Jonny" (April), Timothy "Timmy", Daniel "Danny" (Sandy); sisters, Sister Marlene Taylor, A.D., Mary Anderson, Marjorie "Marge" Haugen, Marita (Paul) Goings, Marilyn (Dan) Hoyme and Marcelle "Marcy" (Bob) DeMarco; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. Martha graduated J.W. Sexton High School in 1964 and was employed by Michigan National Bank for nearly 30 years, closing her work life at Republic Bank as a Commercial Loan Reviewer. She showed unconditional love for her daughter, Kristen and granddaughter, Taylor. With nearly perfect attendance at Kristen and Taylor's sports and musical activities, there wasn't a bleacher or seat in the house she didn't know. She truly loved music and all things "Beatles". She was a TV spectator of tennis and enthusiastically followed the MSU Spartan football and basketball games. Some of her fondest memories include Ludington, beaches and crashing waves of Lake Michigan and its magnificent lighthouses. She delighted in classic cars and "fast" driving. Those who knew her witnessed a quiet and reserved demeanor. In her youth, she was a fierce competitor for a game of badminton, tetherball, volleyball or croquet with siblings and friends. She will be remembered for her unfailing thoughtfulness to others always remembering them with cards, cookies, phone calls and quiet acts of kindness. Her faith remained unshaken as she faced life's obstacles. She will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved her. Visitation will be held Sunday, February 2 from 1-5pm with a Scripture Service at 4:30pm at the Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes, 1730 E. Grand River Ave., E. Lansing, MI and one hour prior to the service at the church. The Funeral Mass will be held Monday, February 3 at 10am at St. Mary Cathedral, 219 Seymour, Lansing, MI. Those desiring may make memorial contributions to Hospice of Lansing Stoneleigh Residence, 3411 Stoneleigh Dr., Lansing, MI 48911. Online condolences may be made at www.greastlansing.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020