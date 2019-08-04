|
|
Martha Freeman
Williamsburg - 02/23/1925-07/22/2019
Martha Zoe Freeman's life journey on earth ended peacefully on Monday, July 22, 2019 at Samaritas Senior Living, in Williamsburg, MI.
No one was more welcoming than Martha. If you were with her, you felt right at home. Right up to her last days, a priority was to make others feel appreciated. She hesitated calling for help on her beeper at Samaritas, as she always felt others needed assistance more than she did, or that the night time aides needed to get some sleep! She always wanted to send a visitor home with a treat of some kind - always thinking of others before herself.
Martha was born in Detroit, MI, but spent her growing up years in Ypsilanti, MI where she met and married Robert Freeman. She attended Hamilton Business College while there. She and Bob had a daughter, Gretchen, and after Bob graduated from University of Michigan, they moved to Kalamazoo, MI where son Jeff was born. The family settled in Lansing, MI, where Martha spent her prime years.
Martha wore many hats, from being a homemaker, Girl Scout leader, square dancer, bridge player, traveler, and party planner, to champion Rummikub and Farkle player. She excelled in her knack for interior design, gardening, and flower arranging, and prepared the most delicious meals ever, right down to the cherry pie for dessert! She and her many friends enjoyed life to the fullest, and were constantly on the move, be it shopping, attending Town Hall, going to plays, out for dinner, or entertaining at each other's homes.
She so enjoyed her many years working at the Lansing Visitors and Convention Bureau as a receptionist, and the many friends she made there. She was a volunteer in the Sparrow Hospital Gift Shop for 55 years, both as a buyer and a sales clerk. She also volunteered for Eaton Palliative Care, Charlotte, MI in their Christmas shop.
Martha was pre-deceased by her parents, James and Tlytha Ogle, an older sister, Jean Howard, and a grandbaby, Shawn Matthew Bergen. She is survived by her sister Patricia Bell, of Englewood, OH, and two children, Gretchen Bergen (Patrick) of Kewadin, MI, and Jeffry Freeman (Beth) of Boyne City, MI. The lights of her life were her two grandchildren, Christopher Bergen (Estavan Martinez) of West Hollywood, CA, and Carrie Bergen, of Newport Beach, CA, who also survive her, along with many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life for Martha will be held at a later date at Samaritas Senior Living, in Williamsburg, MI. Contributions in memory of Martha may be made to Hospice of Michigan, 989 Spaulding Ave., Ada, MI 49301 or on their website at HOM.org.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Aug. 4, 2019