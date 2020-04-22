|
Martha M. Ford
De Pere, WI - Martha M. Ford, 89, De Pere, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020. Martha was born in Ida May, WV on Nov. 5, 1930 to the late Walter Antonuk and Pauline Sheme and attended Farmington High School. On May 29, 1954 she married James Ford in Detroit, MI and worked as a bookkeeper for Michigan State University.
Martha was known for her wit and feisty behavior, she loved spending time with her grandchildren. Martha volunteered for many years at the Food Bank, she enjoyed gardening, canning, baking, theater, traveling, Packer football, tailgating and cheering for MSU.
Martha is survived by her children: Karen (Dr. Richard Potts) Potts; David (Janice) Ford and Tom (Gerlinde) Ford; her grandchildren Allison and Daniel Potts, Alan and Jake Ford and Alex Ford and her great grandchildren Oden Potts and Louie Ford. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, James, and her brother Walter Antonuk Jr.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in Williamston, MI with inurnment in Summitt Cemetery, Williamston, MI.
The Ford family would like to thank her many dear neighbors who continually provided love and comfort through the years, also thank you to Dr. Choi of St. Vincent Hospital.
Those wishing to make a contribution in Martha's honor, please consider a donation to your local food bank, the Humane Society or the .
Ryan Funeral Home, De Pere, is assisting the family. Please go to www.ryanfh.com to send online condolences.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Apr. 22 to Apr. 26, 2020