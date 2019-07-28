|
Martha S. Gower
Eureka - Martha S. Gower died Saturday, July 13, 2019 at the age of 71. She was born March 14, 1948 in St. Johns, MI the daughter of Keith and Maxine (Spaulding) Wright. Martha attended St Martin de Porres Catholic Church in Perrinton and St Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Ithaca. She enjoyed quilting and knitting, was a volunteer for Meals on Wheels and loved spending time with her grandchildren. On February 4, 1967 she married James Gower and he survives her. Also surviving are her children and their families, Amber (Jeff) Weburg of Ithaca and grandchildren, Josh (Amanda) Carullo, Kori Carullo and twins, Grant and Grace Weburg; Beth (Bryan) Harkrader of Ft. Benning, GA and granddaughter, Maggie Sue; Jay (Sara) Gower of Waterford, MI and grandchildren, Mia, Charlie and Griffin; two sisters, Louise Barnes and Jean Zyzelewski; two brothers, Michael Wright and Pete Meyer. Following Martha's wishes cremation has taken place. Memorials may be made to the or the Laurels of Carson City. The family was assisted with these arrangements by Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, St. Johns.
Published in Lansing State Journal on July 28, 2019