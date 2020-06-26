Martha S. Simonds
East Lansing - Martha "Marty" Smith Simonds, 76, of East Lansing, MI passed on June 25, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Marty is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Frances Smith, her sister Barbara Bonner, and her sister-in-law Marjorie (George) Croll. She is survived by her sister, Elizabeth "Betsey" Smith. Marty leaves behind her husband and loving partner of 51 years, Richard "Rick" Simonds, her two children Debbie (Mike) Albrecht, Adam (Hilary), six wonderful grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Marty was raised in the Buffalo, NY area before she earned a bachelor's degree in interior design at Michigan State University in 1967. For 35 years, Marty was a successful real estate agent with Briarwood Realty and Tomie Raines Real Estate. Since 1975, she was a member of Peoples Church, and involved with their women's society.
Marty was a dedicated volunteer in the East Lansing community. She served as treasurer and president of the BB chapter of P.E.O., a philanthropic organization where women celebrate the advancement and education of women. She was also a docent at the Kresge Art Center and a member of the MSU Community Club, formerly known as the Faculty Folk group. Marty served as a fund board member for the State of Michigan P.E.O. and as treasurer for the Absolute Music Group.
Everyone who knew Marty knows she was passionate about the beauty of nature and loved gardening. She earned the distinction of Master Gardener and volunteered in the MSU horticulture gardens. She kept a beautiful garden in her home and always enjoyed elaborate floral and seasonal arrangements on her front porch and inside her home.
Marty was an avid bridge player and a season ticket holder for the Wharton Center for Performing Arts. She served as president of the Tee-Bird Golf group. Marty and Rick spent countless hours with friends in a social Gourmet Group for over 45 years. She loved to go for leisurely walks, play golf, fish, feed the hummingbirds and travel internationally. The family cherished the summers they spent in the Glen Arbor area, camping when the children were younger and then at their family condo at the Homestead. The grandchildren always loved getting ice cream together at the Pine Cone or Boonedock's and kayaking the Crystal, including "shooting the tubes" (with or without a tube!).
A religious ceremony will be held in July for the immediate family. A Celebration of Life will be announced by the family and held at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Martha Simonds can be made to one of two organizations. Friends and family can choose to support the Rogel Cancer Center Fund for Discovery with checks made payable to "University of Michigan" and sent to the Michigan Medicine Office of Development, 1000 Oakbrook Dr., Ste. 100, Ann Arbor, MI 481047 or online at victors.us/marthasimonds OR the Michigan State University Eli Broad College of Business Financial Markets Institute (FMI) Fund at Michigan State University - University Development, Spartan Way, 535 Chestnut Road, Room 300, East Lansing, MI 48824 or https://givingto.msu.edu/gift. Please note "In Memory of Martha Simonds."
Published in Lansing State Journal from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.