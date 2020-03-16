|
|
Martha "Marti" Sue Doyle (Buczek)
Lansing - Age 69, Marti passed away peacefully on Feb. 20 , 2020 surrounded by her family.
Born July 4, 1950 Marti was the daughter of John and Audrey Buczek of Bay City, MI.
She was a school bus driver for special needs children for several years and a tireless advocate for children and animals. She is survived by her loving husband James Doyle for 44 years, in which this time one of their favorite pass times were spent on the beaches of Lake Michigan.
She is also survived by her two brothers John and Raymond, sons Jamie and John (Jen), Grandchildren Raymond, Nolan, Larry, Victoria and Leah.
In lieu of a funeral per Marti's wishes, there will be a small immediate family gathering at a later date.
Marti was loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother and friend, whom will be missed and cherished by all that knew her. Seeing she was a July 4th baby, hopefully when you see fireworks, Marti will cross your mind.
We love and will forever miss you.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2020