Martha W. Cooper
St. Johns - Martha Wagner Cooper died Sunday, August 18, 2019 at the age of 75. She was born November 19, 1943 in Chicago, IL the daughter of Edward J. and Eunice L. (Johnson) Wagner. Martha was an active advocate and volunteer for the Clinton County Arts Council especially the Clinton Northern Railroad and Museum. She also was an enthusiastic supporter of the Capital Area Humane Society. Surviving are three daughters, Amy Cooper Cary (Tim), Bethanie Smith (Craig), and Tracy Cooper Bollman (Chuck); three grandchildren, Mary Elizabeth Lewis, Mallory Susan Smith and Garrett Cooper Smith; two sisters, Diana Sommerville and Alexandra DiMarco; one brother, Kurt Wagner (Jan) and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother-in-law, Donald Booth. Memorials may be made to the Clinton County Arts Council or the Capital Area Humane Society. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. The family was assisted with these arrangements by Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, St. Johns.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Aug. 25, 2019