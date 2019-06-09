|
|
Martha Wallace
Lansing - Dedicate daughter and loving mother, passed away June 6, 2019. Marti was born October 16, 1940 to the late Morgan and Clarissa Newport of Owosso, MI. She was a graduate of Owosso High School and had worked many years and retired from the State of Michigan. Marti was fun loving and had a great sense of humor. She enjoyed traveling, movies and dinners with her daughters. Family get togathers always included games, cards and lots of laughter. She will be profoundly missed. Marti was preceded in death by her husband, George Wallace. Surviving are her daughters, Beth (Doug Betcher) Pleyte, Raedeane (Denny) Cline and Susan (Steve Kolasa) Sowle; seven cherished grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren and her beloved dog, Bailey. Also surviving are her siblings, Dale (Joyce) Newport and Jane Hollenback. A small service will be held for the immediate family in her memory. For those desiring, contributions may be made in her memory to Hospice of Lansing or the Capital Area Humane Society.
Published in Lansing State Journal on June 9, 2019