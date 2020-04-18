|
|
Martin Douglas Stone
Born in Alma, MI on September 11,1956, to Phil & Erma (Comstock) Stone, Marty completed their family as the youngest of 4 kids, joining siblings Pat, Ron, & Janet. The family moved to Lansing when Marty was 9 months old and he went on to graduate from Lansing Eastern in 1974. He trained to be a tool & die maker at LCC, with math skills that were unsurpassed.
Marty spent his career working at Franchino Mold & Engineering (1974-2018). Over time, he became a trusted member of the operation because of his loyalty, dependability, and knowledge. Marty was a hard worker. He really was the guy that knew everything & the company had a hard time letting him retire in 2018. We take great pride in his work ethic & problem solving skills. He left the younger generation a legacy to strive toward.
In 1975, Marty married Cindy Cooke. Together, they had 4 children. Stillborn twins, Jamie & Jessica (1977), Matt (1978), and Casey (1980). Although their marriage did not work out, Marty was grateful for his 2 sons.
On New Year's Eve in 1986, Marty married Noella "Jeannie", and accepted her girls, Heather & Rachel, as his own. It all began when she was sitting on her porch as he zoomed by on his Ascot motorcycle, stood up, and bowed. Since that moment, they were a pair. They found a way to navigate challenges together, two different personalities, that balanced each other out so perfectly. Marty's typical response of "Yes, dear" arguably helped him along the way. He described Jeannie as the love of his life & the best thing that ever happened to him. Together, they spent 33 years happily married. Along the way, Toddy T. joined the crew, friends turned into family, and 13 grandchildren were added to the mix.
Their home became the hub of the neighborhood because of Marty's personality. He welcomed everyone, loved to watch sports, especially MSU, and regularly enjoyed a cold one with a friend. Their garage came to be known as "the garage". You could always count on a good time and a project to keep you busy. If you have ever visited, you have likely been called "sensuous" and laugh everytime you hear the phrase "would I?". Nobody could deliver a joke like Marty, his timing was impeccable.
Marty epitomized what a true friend and neighbor should be. He was always quick to lend a hand, tool, or smile from under his mustache. He was a true do-it-yourselfer, with no project too big or too small. He could weld a bike rack, replace brakes, plumb a house, build furniture...the list goes on. He had so much knowledge and we all benefited from it immensely. His sense of humor kept everyone laughing and made him well loved by all. He had a memory much like his mother's, never forgetting a date or name. He truly was the keeper of our stories, often bringing up a memory to add insight or humor to a situation.
Marty was a proud Freak Bros Racing member & motorcycle enthusiast. He also enjoyed being a member of his golf league, Playmakers running group, & camping with the Yogi crew. March Madness was his favorite time of the year.
Three months after retiring, Marty found out that he had a rare Stage 4 cancer. He was officially diagnosed on his 31st wedding anniversary. He was a fierce fighter, never once complaining because "it doesn't do any good". He fought hard, SO hard, completing 31 intensive rounds of chemo. A true warrior hero with his wife right alongside him. They embraced their new normal, still managing to find ways to have fun together, even if it was different. On April 17, 2020, Marty's brave battle peacefully ended. Our hearts are broken, but we comforted that he is free.
Marty wanted to personally thank Dr. Ali-Ahmad and the amazing staff at the Herbert-Herman Cancer Center where he was treated with descensy each time he was there.
To quote Clarence from Marty's favorite movie, It's A Wonderful Life, "Each man's life touches so many other lives. When he isn't around, it leaves an awful hole, doesn't it?" Marty was our George Bailey and we are going to be feeling the hole for a very long time. He really was as good as it gets.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020